BlackBerry’s (BB) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

BB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a C$9.25 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday. Cfra raised their price objective on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of C$10.88.

Shares of TSE BB opened at C$15.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.10. BlackBerry has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$36.00. The firm has a market cap of C$8.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

