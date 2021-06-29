Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLN. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.70.

BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.77. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.73, for a total transaction of C$87,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$436,500. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$25,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 775,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,670,951.20. Insiders have sold 41,600 shares of company stock valued at $358,640 over the last ninety days.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

