BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,065,724 InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,065,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,487,000.

Separately, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InnovAge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

OTCMKTS INNV opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $27.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $156.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

