BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sientra worth $25,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Sientra by 11.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 45,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $422.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.13. Sientra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

