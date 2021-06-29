BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,781,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of CNH Industrial worth $27,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,209,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 47,416 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,242 shares in the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNHI opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of -821.50 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNHI. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

