BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $26,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 104,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.

SLV opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

