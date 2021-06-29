BlackRock Inc. Has $26.15 Million Stock Holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,776,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,996 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.02% of Spero Therapeutics worth $26,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

SPRO stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $419.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

