BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 79.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $28,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after acquiring an additional 719,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,549,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $491.41 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $312.87 and a 12-month high of $507.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $494.75.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.