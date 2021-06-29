Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 9,726 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 240.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64.

