Blair William & Co. IL Has $651,000 Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 66.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,759 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.5% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $13,864,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 30,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $115.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

