Blair William & Co. IL Has $697,000 Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,618 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.10% of The Manitowoc worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 546,146 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $2,430,000. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after buying an additional 223,908 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $833.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

