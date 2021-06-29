Blair William & Co. IL Has $712,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 221,218 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $105.16 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.49 and a 1-year high of $110.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

