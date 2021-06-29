Blair William & Co. IL Has $829,000 Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,472,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after purchasing an additional 98,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,234,000 after purchasing an additional 81,067 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,472,000 after buying an additional 1,036,036 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 955,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,446,000 after buying an additional 89,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,223,000 after buying an additional 80,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $98.51 on Tuesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.85 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.88) EPS. The Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

