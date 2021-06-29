Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,000 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $14,920,961.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.71. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $144.40.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NTLA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.