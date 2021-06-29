BMO Capital Markets Boosts United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $36.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNFI. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

UNFI stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,614,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,271 shares of company stock valued at $8,843,557 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,114,000 after purchasing an additional 610,906 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,761,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

