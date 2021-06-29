Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Decreased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,204.55 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,540.48 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,318.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.92, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

