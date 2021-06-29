Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $118,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,170,000 after purchasing an additional 893,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

BAH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.99. 4,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,512. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.90. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

