Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives $54.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,961,904.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $52,115.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $773,670 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,976,000 after purchasing an additional 262,517 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAY opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.42 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

