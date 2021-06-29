Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.08. The stock had a trading volume of 327,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,644,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $200.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

