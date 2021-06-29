Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 6,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.85. 156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,878. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.37.

