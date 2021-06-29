Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,256 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,256 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.60. 1,868,298 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

