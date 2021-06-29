Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,723 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 2.8% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

MDT stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.41. 158,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,406 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

