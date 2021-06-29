Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $241.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $242.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

