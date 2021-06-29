Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 348 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 348 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,913,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCNCA. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock.

FCNCA stock opened at $837.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $855.73. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.27 and a 52-week high of $901.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

