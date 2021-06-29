Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 120 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.57.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total transaction of $8,110,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 611,740 shares in the company, valued at $413,444,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,419 shares of company stock worth $76,913,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $688.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $636.56. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.70 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $663.46 billion, a PE ratio of 688.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

