Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,261 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $7,311,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

SKX stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

