Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GATX. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in GATX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get GATX alerts:

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GATX opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.76.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

GATX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.