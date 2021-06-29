Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Coherent worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Coherent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Coherent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Coherent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Coherent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Coherent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $265.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.45. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.