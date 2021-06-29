Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Republic First Bancorp worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 62.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 12,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $245.50 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

