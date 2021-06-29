Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 151.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,387 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,789 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 130,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $387,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.