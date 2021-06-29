Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of Apogee Enterprises worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,775,000 after buying an additional 555,996 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

In other Apogee Enterprises news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

APOG opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.