Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.27 Million Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 335,831 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after buying an additional 2,912,485 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,183,000 after buying an additional 364,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $42,468,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

