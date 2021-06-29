Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $5.73 Million Investment in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 107,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 248.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth $128,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.