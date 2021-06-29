Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 156,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PDC Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $80,674,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $22,731,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $24,541,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $13,353,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 82.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 845,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 382,298 shares in the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDCE. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

