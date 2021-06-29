Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 67.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZEUS. TheStreet raised Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

ZEUS stock opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $316.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.29.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.20 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

