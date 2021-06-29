Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,303,000 after purchasing an additional 171,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4,818.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $119.44 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.02.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

