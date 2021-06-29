Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of StoneX Group worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in StoneX Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 727 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

SNEX opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.20.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

