Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. Sells 123,511 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 897,259 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 123,511 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 11.2% of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $248,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,078,000 after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,859. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.