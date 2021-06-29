Brokerages Anticipate Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 126.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

ARPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.27 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

