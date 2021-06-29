Brokerages Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will announce $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.39. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $119.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

