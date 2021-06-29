Brokerages Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.89 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post $27.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.43 billion to $28.21 billion. Facebook posted sales of $18.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $116.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.25 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $139.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.20 billion to $147.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,301,567 shares of company stock valued at $736,112,879 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $14.27 on Monday, hitting $355.64. 28,980,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,269,115. Facebook has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $358.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

