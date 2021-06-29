Brokerages Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $716.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GFL. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,028,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $4,804,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 132,766 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFL stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $31.96. 13,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.29. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

