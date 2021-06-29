Brokerages Anticipate PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.36. PGT Innovations posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

