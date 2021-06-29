Brokerages Anticipate Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to Post -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21).

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

In other Windtree Therapeutics news, Director James Huang acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 153,291 shares of company stock valued at $361,803. 16.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINT. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WINT remained flat at $$2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

