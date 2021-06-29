Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Brokerages expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to announce sales of $5.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. Applied Materials reported sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $22.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $22.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.64 billion to $25.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.92. 5,301,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,364,347. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.