Brokerages Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will announce $54.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $50.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $220.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.10 million to $224.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $220.55 million, with estimates ranging from $213.10 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth about $170,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.90. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

