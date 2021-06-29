Brokerages Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $6.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Norges Bank bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $174,481,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in M&T Bank by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 515,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,629,000 after acquiring an additional 272,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after acquiring an additional 207,577 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTB traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,843. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

