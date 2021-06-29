Brokerages Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.47. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,093,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,530,502. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.28. 772,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,620,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart has a 52-week low of $118.21 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

