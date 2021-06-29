Brokerages Set Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) PT at $14.20

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACRE. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of ACRE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.12. 801,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,769. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 115,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

