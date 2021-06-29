Brokerages Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target at $65.83

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CMPS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,438. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,584,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

